Anchorage Assembly initial ballot counts released

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Daniel Volland currently leads the race for a new Anchorage Assembly member as the initial ballot counts were released late Tuesday night.

Volland received 1,452 votes — 270 votes more than current second-place candidate Stephanie Taylor. Vollands vote total gives him a cushion of seven percentage points over Taylor.

Tasha Hotch is currently in third with 618 votes, followed by Robin Phillips with 231. Rob Forbes received 163 votes and Cliff Baker received 126.

The municipality reported 3,801 total ballots received, 18 of which are listed as unresolved write-in votes.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.