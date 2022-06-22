Advertisement

Anchorage Assembly initial ballot counts released

Daniel Volland currently leads the race for a new Anchorage Assembly member as the initial ballot counts were released late Tuesday night.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Daniel Volland currently leads the race for a new Anchorage Assembly member as the initial ballot counts were released late Tuesday night.

Volland received 1,452 votes — 270 votes more than current second-place candidate Stephanie Taylor. Vollands vote total gives him a cushion of seven percentage points over Taylor.

Tasha Hotch is currently in third with 618 votes, followed by Robin Phillips with 231. Rob Forbes received 163 votes and Cliff Baker received 126.

The municipality reported 3,801 total ballots received, 18 of which are listed as unresolved write-in votes.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Anchorage stabbing; suspect in custody
Nonpartisan candidate for Congress Al Gross announced that he would withdraw from both the...
Al Gross drops out of congressional election
Anchorage City Hall.
Facilitators walk away after talks between Anchorage Assembly and mayor’s administration break down
With the sun shining on the Anchorage Golf Course, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 9 into...
Alaska governor signs alcohol rewrite bill into law, but some changes will take a while
Team Take Down poses for a photo before taking on the Anchorage Mayor's Marathon in June of 2022.
Team Take Down, an African American running group, tackles Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon

Latest News

The final release of special congressional election ballot counts have been issued by the...
Last batch of election results released
Alaska State Troopers say a driver was fatally shot after he pointed a gun at a female...
Officers kill man in Fairbanks after he pointed gun at woman
The results have changed only slightly, with the top four candidates already mathematically...
Last batch of election results released
A captured rufous hummingbird is ready to be banded
It’s hummingbird season in Alaska