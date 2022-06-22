Anchorage police investigating suspicious Midtown death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in the woods Wednesday morning near East Northern Lights Boulevard and the Seward Highway.

According to a community report, officers found the body of the man in the woods just before 7 a.m. and “made observations which are prompting a closer look” into the circumstances. Police called it suspicious.

Police said no roads are closed while the department’s Crime Scene Team continues to investigate. They said the state medical examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death.

