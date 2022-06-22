Advertisement

Early morning fire destroys abandoned building on Fireweed

A large fire burned an abandoned building on East Fireweed Lane, between A Street and Denali Street, Wednesday morning.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large fire burned an abandoned building on East Fireweed Lane, between A Street and Denali Street, Wednesday morning.

An Anchorage Fire Department spokesperson said 13 units responded to the blaze, which was seen burning in an abandoned structure around 6:45 a.m. The building has previously displayed restaurant signs, including one reading “Cantonese Szechwan Mandarin cuisine.”

The department said no people were inside the building at the time, and asked the public to avoid the area while crews mop up.

A large fire burned an abandoned building on East Fireweed Lane, between A Street and Denali Street, Wednesday morning.(Mike Nederbrock/Alaska's News Source)
