Early morning fire destroys abandoned building on Fireweed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large fire burned an abandoned building on East Fireweed Lane, between A Street and Denali Street, Wednesday morning.

An Anchorage Fire Department spokesperson said 13 units responded to the blaze, which was seen burning in an abandoned structure around 6:45 a.m. The building has previously displayed restaurant signs, including one reading “Cantonese Szechwan Mandarin cuisine.”

The department said no people were inside the building at the time, and asked the public to avoid the area while crews mop up.

