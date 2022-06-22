Advertisement

Last batch of election results released

The final release of special congressional election ballot counts have been issued by the Division of Elections.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The final release of special congressional election ballot counts has been issued by the Division of Elections.

The results have changed only slightly, with the top four candidates already mathematically determined by the results released last Friday.

Election Results

Former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin now has 43,577 votes, adding just over 2,000 ballots with this count. Republican Nick Begich has 30,851, an increase of just under 2,000 votes.

Nonpartisan candidate Al Gross — who announced he was withdrawing his candidacy Monday night — received less than 1,500 additional votes and how has 20,371 total. Democrat Mary Peltola also received over 2,000 additional ballots.

Palin, Begich and Peltola will move on to the Aug. 16 special general rank-choice voting primary election, but Gross will not. Tuesday, Division of Elections Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai said because Gross’ withdrawal did not take place 64 days before the general election, the fifth-place candidate Republican Tara Sweeney will not be included in the top four for the general election. Gross’ name will not appear on the general election ballot.

However, in a letter to legal representation for Begich, Fenumiai invited anyone who disagrees with the decision — which was made with guidance from the Department of Law — to file a lawsuit challenging the decision.

“Any party that disagrees with these decisions should file suit immediately,” Fenumiai wrote.

