Advertisement

Man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win

Leonard Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery...
Leonard Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday.(Twitter/Florida Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A dog in Florida is living up to the adage of being her owner’s best friend.

Leonard Linton says he’s now a millionaire because of his pregnant dachshund named Ivy.

According to the Florida Lottery, Linton took a different and quicker route home after receiving a call that Ivy wasn’t feeling well.

He made a quick pit stop at a convenience store in Live Oak where he purchased a $10 scratch-off game and won the $2 million grand prize.

Linton chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of over $1.6 million at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday, claiming the prize with his lucky pup by his side.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel,” Linton said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nonpartisan candidate for Congress Al Gross announced that he would withdraw from both the...
Al Gross drops out of congressional election
Anchorage City Hall.
Facilitators walk away after talks between Anchorage Assembly and mayor’s administration break down
Alaska ballot boxes. (file)
Special election spot vacated by Gross will not be filled by another candidate
City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
Officers kill man in Fairbanks after he pointed gun at woman
With the sun shining on the Anchorage Golf Course, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 9 into...
Alaska governor signs alcohol rewrite bill into law, but some changes will take a while

Latest News

Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
"Do it now. Do it today," President Joe Biden puts pressure on oil companies to lower prices at...
'Do it now': Biden asks gas companies to lower prices at the pump
FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden: 'Nonsense' we aren't producing enough oil
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you