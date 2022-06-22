Record to near-record warmth through the end of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure continues to build across the state, leading to hot, dry and sunny weather. This will push many areas to see record to near-record warmth through Saturday for Southcentral Alaska, with the Panhandle flirting with records at the start of next week.

The ongoing warmth this month will also likely lead to the warmest June on record for Anchorage. The current warmest June was 2019, when the average temperature during the month hovered around 60 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure will bring the warmest stretch of weather for Southcentral through tomorrow, before subtle upper level disturbances knock temperatures down 2 to 3 degrees into the weekend. Anchorage has already seen four days this month with record highs and it’s possible we could see one to two more before the end of this month.

Even warmer conditions can be expected for the Matanuska Valley, where temperatures will warm into the lower 80s at times. This will have many looking for ways to beat the heat, as the hot summer sun beats down on the surface.

Speaking of the 80s, parts of Southeast Alaska will see temperatures soar into the low to mid 80s from the weekend into the first part of next week. This will also bring the potential for record to near-record warmth.

It’s looking highly probable that the rest of June will close out with daily highs in the 70s, leading to the most number of 70-degree days during the month of June.

Stay cool and have a blessed Wednesday!

