Roadtrippin’ 2022: Celebrating the Midnight Sun Festival in Nome

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Go to Nome around the summer solstice and you’ll find plenty of ways to enjoy the 21-plus hours of daylight with the Midnight Sun Festival.

The day starts early with the Gold Dust Dash — a fun run down the golden sand with a sweet prize.

“Every year during the midnight sun we host a 5K on the sand and three individuals will go home with a golden nugget‚” explains Nicole O’Neill, prevention project supervisor. “I just love it I love preventative care and getting the community involved to take ownership of their health so this is one way that we do that.”

After getting a fast workout in, it’s time for the parade down Front Street. The parade is short and sweet with fire trucks and floats, including the Class of 1982 and a Pride float.

“We’re here today supporting my cousin’s family and the pride parade in Nome Alaska so here we are,” Megan Onders said.

The real joy for most of the young parade-goers was the candy, lots and lots of candy. Shortly after the parade at exactly high noon is a reenactment of a bank robbery. The final afternoon event is the polar bear plunge off the East Beach. For some it’s their first time, others are old pros.

Onders probably summed up the day best, “It’s a wonderful time of year to celebrate the midnight sun and a beautiful place where we live and are from and see family and friends.”

