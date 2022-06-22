Summer solstice brings in the heat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer solstice? Check.

Now parts of Alaska are going to see some sizzling summer temperatures over the next week to 10 days. Anchorage may see 70s for the next week and come close to tying daily temperature records.

Cooler temperatures with clouds and showers will drift over Northwest Alaska. Rain is also in the forecast for the north coast.

High pressure is expected to build across southern areas of the state and persist through the weekend into next week.

