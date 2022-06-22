Advertisement

Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress

Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi swore in the newest member of Congress on Tuesday.

Mayra Flores of Texas, a Republican, is the first Mexican-born woman to be elected as a representative.

She won a special election for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Flores’ term only runs through January. She will have to win the November general election to remain in office.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nonpartisan candidate for Congress Al Gross announced that he would withdraw from both the...
Al Gross drops out of congressional election
Anchorage City Hall.
Facilitators walk away after talks between Anchorage Assembly and mayor’s administration break down
Alaska ballot boxes. (file)
Special election spot vacated by Gross will not be filled by another candidate
City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
Officers kill man in Fairbanks after he pointed gun at woman
With the sun shining on the Anchorage Golf Course, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 9 into...
Alaska governor signs alcohol rewrite bill into law, but some changes will take a while

Latest News

In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Top Texas cop: Uvalde police response was ‘abject failure’