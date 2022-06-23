2-acre wildfire in Anchorage burning near Dowling, Elmore roads

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large wildfire is burning in the Campbell Park area of Anchorage, according to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd.

The fire is in the area of Dowling and Elmore roads.

“Westbound traffic is closed at Elmore and Dowling. Southbound Elmore traffic is closed between Tudor and Dowling. Northbound traffic is closed at Martin Luther King and Tudor Center Dr. 68th and Elmore is closed,” Anchorage police wrote of the traffic impacts.

At this time, no structures are involved, Boyd said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.