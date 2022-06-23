Advertisement

Alaska elections office says Eastman eligible to run

Rep. David Eastman at a committee hearing. (KTUU)
Rep. David Eastman at a committee hearing. (KTUU)(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Division of Elections has determined that Republican state Rep. David Eastman is eligible to run for reelection. Eastman’s candidacy faced challenges over his affiliation with the far-right Oath Keepers group.

Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in a written response to the challenges said a preponderance of evidence supports his eligibility. The division released copies of complaints that were filed challenging the eligibility of candidates to run, along with responses from Fenumiai. Fenumiai says the division received 24 challenges to Eastman’s candidacy.

It also received a challenge to state Sen. Lyman Hoffman’s residency. The division also determined Hoffman is an eligible candidate.

Get breaking news and weather updates by downloading Alaska's News Source app!

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious Midtown death
A large fire burned an abandoned building on East Fireweed Lane, between A Street and Denali...
Early morning fire destroys abandoned building on Fireweed
Alaska Airlines (file photo)
Alaska Airlines reaches contract deal with some workers
Angela Harris suffered nerve and is unable to walk after an attack at the Loussac Library in...
Library stabbing victim concerned her attacker could go free
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

The Municipality of Anchorage is seeking community input as it looks to move forward with a...
Navigation Center discussions continue
A union has reached a deal with Alaska Airlines for a two-year contract extension that provides...
Alaska Airlines reaches contract deal with some workers
Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious Midtown death
The Municipality of Anchorage is seeking community input as it looks to move forward with a...
Navigation Center discussions continue