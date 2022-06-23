Alaska elections office says Eastman eligible to run

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Division of Elections has determined that Republican state Rep. David Eastman is eligible to run for reelection. Eastman’s candidacy faced challenges over his affiliation with the far-right Oath Keepers group.

Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in a written response to the challenges said a preponderance of evidence supports his eligibility. The division released copies of complaints that were filed challenging the eligibility of candidates to run, along with responses from Fenumiai. Fenumiai says the division received 24 challenges to Eastman’s candidacy.

It also received a challenge to state Sen. Lyman Hoffman’s residency. The division also determined Hoffman is an eligible candidate.

