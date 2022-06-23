Burn permits suspended in Anchorage, Mat-Su, Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Open fires are prohibited in Anchorage and burn permits have been suspended in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and in the Fairbanks area as hot, dry conditions persist around much of the state.

In Anchorage, “very high” fire danger has led to the prohibition of campfires, burn pits, open fires on the ground and portable outdoor fireplaces. Barbecue and pellet grills are permitted.

“Burn barrels, burning trash, yard debris, leaves, construction material, woody debris including spruce bark beetle wood, is prohibited in the Municipality of Anchorage,” the municipal website said.

The Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry announced that burn permits were suspended in the Mat-Su starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

“Persistent drought conditions, above average temperatures, and little wetting rain predicted in the coming days contributed to this decision,” the division wrote in a Facebook post. “Both small-scale and large-scale permits will be suspended until fire weather conditions moderate. Absolutely no burning of burn barrels, debris piles, or lawns for the duration of the suspension. Failure to adhere to the burn permit suspension could result in monetary fines and legal action. Campfires, less than three feet across used for cooking, warming, or signaling are still allowed at this time. Please ensure any approved fires are under direct supervision at all times and have adequate distance from any nearby combustible materials.”

The division also issued a weeklong burn permit suspension for Fairbanks, Salcha and the Railbelt beginning Wednesday.

According to the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service, two new fires started Thursday to bring the total of active fires burning in Alaska to 142 — 23 of which are staffed. There have been 334 fires so far this year and 1,231,891 acres of Alaska have burned.

