Inside The Gates: Alaska Veteran set to receive wheelchair accessible house in August

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The organization Homes For Our Troops is donating their first home for a veteran in Alaska. The group crafts specialized homes for injured Veterans in the U.S.

Since 2004, the group has donated 332 houses in 42 states. They currently have 82 ongoing projects across the US. The first Alaskan home gifted to a veteran will be for Staff Sgt. Randall Clay Young.

“Where he is living now a small little area he can’t really use his wheelchair much at all inside the little place that he is renting,” said CEO and President of Homes for Our Troops Tom Landwermeyer.

The customized house will include more than 42 specialized adaptations to help Young maneuver around the home. Including, a pull-down shelving unit, a roll-in shower, a roll-under cooktop. The adaptations will allow Young to enjoy some of his favorite activities such as cooking.

One of Young’s wishes for his life, Landwermeyer said, was that he wanted to get more involved within the community. Landwermeyer said that the new house will allow him to do that.

“About 20% of them before moving into our homes are able to get out and volunteer in the local community and after moving in that goes up to 74%,” Landwermeyer said. “It will be fun to watch him grow and rebuild his life as he gets into his home and see what all he accomplishes.”

The inside of the house is currently under construction. However, Landwermeyer said that the outside is ready for them to start working on. On Saturday June 25, Homes For Troop will be hosting a volunteer landscaping day. There will be a DJ and a free lunch offered to volunteers. Landwermeyer said that check-in for volunteers is at 9:30 a.m. with landscaping kicking off at 10 a.m. The house is located at 3996 W Coyne Cir. in Wasilla.

