Major multi-vehicle accident closes C Street in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A multi-vehicle accident Thursday morning has closed southbound lanes of C Street between Northern Lights Boulevard and Benson Boulevard.

According to an updated community alert, Anchorage police received reports of only minor injuries in the collision between a semi-truck and a separate vehicle. A traffic light was knocked over and is currently in the roadway.

Police also report that three of four lanes of westbound traffic on Northern Lights Boulevard is closed at the C Street intersection. Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

C Street is closed between Northern Lights Boulevard and Benson Boulevard (Nick Swann)

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

