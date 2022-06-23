Major multi-vehicle accident closes C Street in Midtown
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A multi-vehicle accident Thursday morning has closed southbound lanes of C Street between Northern Lights Boulevard and Benson Boulevard.
According to an updated community alert, Anchorage police received reports of only minor injuries in the collision between a semi-truck and a separate vehicle. A traffic light was knocked over and is currently in the roadway.
Police also report that three of four lanes of westbound traffic on Northern Lights Boulevard is closed at the C Street intersection. Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
