Advertisement

Major multi-vehicle accident closes C Street in Midtown

C Street is closed between Benson Boulevard and Northern Lights Boulevard.
C Street is closed between Benson Boulevard and Northern Lights Boulevard.(Nick Swann)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A multi-vehicle accident Thursday morning has closed southbound lanes of C Street between Northern Lights Boulevard and Benson Boulevard.

According to an updated community alert, Anchorage police received reports of only minor injuries in the collision between a semi-truck and a separate vehicle. A traffic light was knocked over and is currently in the roadway.

Police also report that three of four lanes of westbound traffic on Northern Lights Boulevard is closed at the C Street intersection. Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

C Street is closed between Northern Lights Boulevard and Benson Boulevard
C Street is closed between Northern Lights Boulevard and Benson Boulevard(Nick Swann)

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious Midtown death
A large fire burned an abandoned building on East Fireweed Lane, between A Street and Denali...
Early morning fire destroys abandoned building on Fireweed
Angela Harris suffered nerve and is unable to walk after an attack at the Loussac Library in...
Library stabbing victim concerned her attacker could go free
Alaska Airlines (file photo)
Alaska Airlines reaches contract deal with some workers
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Police investigating Mountain View shooting
Alaska elections office says Rep. Eastman eligible to run
Alaska elections office says Rep. Eastman eligible to run
FastCast June 23, 2022
Mat-Su college paramedic student participated Wednseday in a simulation LifeMed accident...
Mat-Su College students work with LifeMed for emergency simulation training