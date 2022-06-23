Mat-Su College students work with LifeMed for emergency simulation training

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Mat-Su College paramedic students participated in a simulation Wednesday working with LifeMed accident response. The students responded to two different scenarios involving a simulated bicycle a collision with a motor vehicle.

“We had a motor vehicle collision against a bicyclist,” paramedic student Jared Farrell said. “There was an immense amount of trauma on the patient noted.”

The dummy helped bring students close up to a scenario that they could potentially encounter in the field while they worked together to triage the patient and wait for the response from LifeMed.

“We usually get a little bit of background. From there, we move in as a team,” Farrell said. “We assign roles and then we rotate those roles as needed as scenarios change.”

The simulation gave students an opportunity to learn how working with different paramedics and LifeMed staff would play out during an emergency. The training included getting a chance to see how their equipment works.

“They have to not only treat the patient but they also have to be able to communicate that with the incoming staff,” Paul Perry, the paramedic instructor, said.

The training experience also taught the paramedic students about the reality of working with an audience nearby.

“We had basically an audience and these students had to learn to perform their duties while being watched, while being recorded. I counted no less then a half a dozen different cell phones recording them while they were doing their task, and that’s something they need to get used to,” Perry said.

