Native American leaders push for boarding school commission

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland(U.S. House Office of Photography)
By Susan Montoya Bryan
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says the federal government has a responsibility to Native American tribes, Alaska Native villages and Native Hawaiian communities to fully support education, language and cultural practices that prior boarding school policies sought to destroy.

She testified Wednesday before a U.S. Senate committee on legislation to establish a national commission on truth and healing to address ongoing trauma stemming from the legacy of Native American boarding schools in the United States.

Tribal leaders and advocates from Maine to Alaska and Hawaii joined Haaland in voicing their support. They say a commission would offer a path for many to have their personal stories validated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

