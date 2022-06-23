Advertisement

Navigation Center discussions continue

The Municipality of Anchorage is seeking community input as it looks to move forward with a homeless shelter and navigation center.
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage is seeking community input as it looks to move forward with a homeless shelter and navigation center for some of the city’s most at-risk residents.

The navigation center is just one project as part of a plan to eliminate the emergency mass care operations at Sullivan Arena. As a key part of that strategy, Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration is pushing ahead with a plan to build a 150-person homeless shelter and navigation center in East Anchorage. The original plan called for 200 beds, but residents became concerned that a larger shelter would come with more loitering. The municipality however, is adamant that the navigation center will be more than just a shelter. Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace said that the center is committed to a “functional zero” within two years.

“The navigation center serves as that conduit to those social services, not just for housing,” Gerace said.

Related: Homeless navigation center resolution approved at Anchorage Assembly

On June 22, a second community meeting was was hosted with members of the design team so that residents could ask about conditional use permit requests they may have. The site proposed will be a 30,000 square foot facility on the intersection of Tudor Road and Elmore Road, adjacent to the police department. Many community members who spoke out during the meeting expressed concerns about what a transient shelter may bring to their neighborhood.

Despite concerns, the board was clear as to why they chose the location they did. To retrofit a new building instead of building a new one can often be more expensive when it comes to code requirements for zoning homeless and transient shelters. Executive Director of Community and Economic Development Adam Trombley explained why the location was chosen.

“In the location that was identified we identified at least five to six million dollars in savings because it already had basically a pad to build on — there’s going to be some modification — there was water and sewer located near there, there’s power located near there,” Trombley said.

Conditional use permits end at planning and zoning so the municipality will continue to address issues such as connectivity and traffic. The planning and zoning commission hearing will be held Aug. 8.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious Midtown death
Nonpartisan candidate for Congress Al Gross announced that he would withdraw from both the...
Al Gross drops out of congressional election
A large fire burned an abandoned building on East Fireweed Lane, between A Street and Denali...
Early morning fire destroys abandoned building on Fireweed
Alaska ballot boxes. (file)
Special election spot vacated by Gross will not be filled by another candidate
Anchorage City Hall.
Facilitators walk away after talks between Anchorage Assembly and mayor’s administration break down

Latest News

The Municipality of Anchorage is seeking community input as it looks to move forward with a...
Navigation Center discussions continue
A union has reached a deal with Alaska Airlines for a two-year contract extension that provides...
Alaska Airlines reaches contract deal with some workers
Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious Midtown death
Photographer Peggy McCormack, originally from Nome, takes in the views at Anvil Rock
Roadtrippin’ 2022: There’s no place like Nome