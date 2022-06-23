Advertisement

Police investigating Mountain View shooting

By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

In a community alert, police reported the shooting near 4300 Thompson Ave., and said that Thompson Avenue would be closed between North Bunn Street and North Hoyt Street. Police ask the public to avoid the area as officers process the scene.

Police said officers responded just before 8 a.m. to reports of people hearing multiple shots being fired in the area around Thompson Avenue. Police said they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body, but did not specify the extent of her injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made.

