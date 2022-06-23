Relief from the near-record heat arrives this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage came within 2 degrees of the record high yesterday, as a ridge of high pressure continues to bring hot weather. Much like we saw yesterday, temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 70s with afternoon showers and storms. The record high for today is 78 degrees set back in 2019, so today will bring the best chance this week of closing in on the record. While 70s are in the forecast, parts of East Anchorage and the valley will warm into the 80s.

While the ridge of high pressure will have a significant influence over our weather, there’s still a chance we’ll see some storms fire over the mountains during peak afternoon heating. This will once again lead to thunder, lightning and some hail in areas that do manage to see the storms. While the rain will primarily stay over the mountains, some sprinkles or spot showers can’t be ruled out for areas at sea level.

We’ll see one more day of near-record breaking heat, before temperatures cool down. Highs fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s this weekend, providing some relief from the heat. You’ll want to take advantage of it, as temperatures once again flirt with records by the middle of next week.

Speaking of record warmth, Southeast is gearing up for it’s first true heat wave of the year. Into next week, temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s and 90s across the panhandle. While thunderstorms that form will provide some relief during the day, the stifling heat could pose problems when it comes to keeping your house cool.

Have a safe and happy Thursday!

