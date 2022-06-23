USGA making final preparations for first ever event in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Golf Association is in Anchorage at the Anchorage Golf Course making some final preparations before the 60th Annual U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur comes to the course July 30 through Aug. 4.

Alaska is the last state or territory in the U.S. to host a USGA event after the association hosted an event in Puerto Rico earlier this year.

“We are really excited to showcase the state and share this championship with Alaska.” said Director of the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship Tracy Parsons.

AGC has been preparing to host the event for years now and are putting on the final touches so that the course can be in the best shape possible. The work has paid off with the greens looking as green as they ever have.

“We’re going to crown a national champion which is pretty special and so this player’s name and Anchorage Golf Course will go into the USGA’s hall of champions and honored the same way that any other USGA champion would be” Parsons said. “Just like the U.S. Open Champion or the Women’s Open Champion, so I think that is really special”

The event is free to the public and spectators will be allowed to follow the players down the fairways, giving Alaskans an intimate look at how a USGA golf tournament takes place. The first two days will feature 36 holes of stroke play, then a day of match play before the final two players go head to head on the final day in a match play event.

Lara Tennant of Portland, Oregon has won this tournament three consecutive times and will be in Anchorage looking for her forth in a row. However, it won’t be a cake walk for Tennant with several other former champions in the field looking to take home the first ever Alaskan USGA crown.

The Tournament is still looking for volunteers. Those interested in helping host the event can visit the Anchorage golf legacy website.

