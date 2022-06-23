Warmest start to summer on record continues across Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the eighth day this year, Anchorage reached 75° Wednesday, which has only happened one other time in recorded history this early in the season.

This is the warmest start to a June on record for Alaska’s largest city, and the fourth warmest year-to-date on record. Anchorage has also recorded 70° days 13 times this year, which is about eight more than normal and five more than Seattle has seen in 2022.

Thanks to high pressure moving in and blocking any other storms from entering the region, this heat and dry weather is here to stay. We’ll likely see another eight 70° days, finishing out the month of June close to 10° above normal.

The only chance of any rain making it into Southcentral Alaska this week will come from thunderstorms. Isolated thunderstorms are likely to form in the mountains in the late afternoon to early evening through Friday, bringing not only rain but lightning as well. Remember, when the thunder roars, head indoors.

Otherwise, enjoy the heat and stay fire aware this week.

