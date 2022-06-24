Advertisement

3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia.

According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old.

The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Two other people died in the same area of the lake a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Anchorage on June 23, 2022
13-acre wildfire in Campbell Park area of Anchorage now 30% contained
C Street is closed between Benson Boulevard and Northern Lights Boulevard.
Major multi-vehicle accident closes C Street in Midtown
Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a dead body lying in...
Anchorage police investigating homicide after body found in woods in Midtown
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Trooper, unarmed victim struck by officer fire during fatal Fairbanks shooting
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Police investigating Mountain View shooting

Latest News

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Ukrainians cheer nation’s EU candidacy amid wartime woes
Jessica Devoid is recovering after she says she was attacked by a coyote behind her Panton home...
Woman attacked by coyote while walking her dog
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse