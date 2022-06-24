Advertisement

ICYMI: Congressional candidates share their thoughts on Roe V. Wade

The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division of elections.
By Rebecca Palsha
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ahead of the 2022 special primary election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s term, Alaska’s News Source Assistant News Director Rebecca Palsha asked candidates to share information about their campaigns — including their position on Roe V. Wade.

From last book they read to feelings on Roe v. Wade: Q&As with Alaska’s US House candidates in the special primary election

Nick Begich

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

Roe v. Wade was determined on the basis of a mischaracterization of the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause. As such, the judiciary appears set to rightfully return this issue to the states as required under the 10th Amendment.

Sarah Palin

What is your position on Roe v. Wade?

Roe V. Wade should have always been a state’s rights issue. And I’m unapologetically pro-life.

Democrat Mary Peltola did not respond to the questionnaire.

