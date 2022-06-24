Advertisement

Mountain View shooting leaves man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Thursday night shooting in Mountain View.

The Anchorage Police Department wrote in an alert that officers responded to the area near Mountain View Drive and Klevin Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday to find a man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital shortly after.

Police added that there are no road closures and no arrests as of Friday morning. The department has not yet specified if this is being investigated as a homicide or not.

