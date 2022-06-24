Advertisement

Smoky skies and cooler weather across Southcentral

Moderate air quality will be an issue at times across Anchorage
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure and light winds will prevent smoke from filtering out of the Anchroage Bowl over the next few days, keeping air quality on the moderate side. Most of the smoky concerns will be through Midtown, which is near the start of the Elmore Fire.

Temperature wise, Southcentral will begin to see slightly cooler weather return to the region. Starting today, many areas will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. While rain will still be limited, the cooler weather will be a welcoming trend. Starting this weekend, highs will fall back into the mid to upper 60s across much of the region.

It’s a different story for Southeast, where highs will steadily climb into the 80s. Record to near-record breaking heat looks likely next week for parts of the panhandle. Speaking of records, this June will close as the 2nd driest for Anchorage with only .07″ of rain. While June is set to close on the dry side, there is a trend towards wetter weather into the start of July!

Have a wonderful weekend!

