Roadtrippin’ 2022: ‘It caused the state’s largest gold rush in history, if not of the world’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When gold was discovered in Anvil Creek in 1898, it changed the area of Nome — and Alaska — forever.

“It caused the state’s largest gold rush in history, if not of the world in my mind,” said local historian Cussy Reader-Kauer. “Discovery was made quite accidentally in 1898 and by one of the three lucky Swedes and they joined forces afterward.”

Today Anvil Creek, which in some spots is only about four feet wide, winds lazily through this area.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the estimated total gold production is 500,000 ounces here.

Hike up to Anvil Rock and see the remains of the White Alice communications site, a Cold War antenna system, and look down on the land where miners searched for gold in Anvil Creek.

