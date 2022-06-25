Advertisement

Ukrainians fleeing the war are now eligible for government benefits in this country

In Alaska, Catholic Social Services can assist new arrivals of Ukrainian refugees to apply for benefits like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In Alaska, Catholic Social Services can assist new arrivals of Ukrainian refugees to apply for benefits like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid, SNAP as well as Refugee Cash Assistance.

“We want to make sure that people know that these resources are available,” said CSS Director Robin Dempsey. “And we want to make sure that they know how to connect with us, so that they can access everything that they are entitled to get.”

Dempsey said Catholic Social Services can also help refugees by providing case management, employment services, help with English and locating schools. She added that about 150 Ukrainians have arrived in Alaska so far, with as many as a thousand expected, but because they are coming in individually sponsored by people all over the state, some may not know that there are existing benefits they are eligible for.

The Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act authorizes benefits to Ukrainians displaced by the war who arrive in the U.S. between Feb. 24, 2022 and Sep. 30, 2023. Ukrainians in Alaska are asked to call Catholic Social Service’s RAIS program at (907) 222-7339 for more information about services they could qualify for.

Dempsey said the agency is also looking for people willing to donate their time, money, or other items to help families get started. Information about how to do that can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Roadtrippin' 2022: 'It caused the state's largest gold rush in history, if not of the world'
