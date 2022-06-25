Warm, dry, smoky conditions continue this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The skies across Anchorage, and much of Southcentral Alaska, on Friday were filled with smoke and haze as a result of westerly winds pushing smoke from the Lime Complex fires into the region.

This subtle change in the wind direction also brought cooler air off Cook Inlet into the Anchorage Bowl. This caused the high temperature to only reach 65 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Away from the water, however, temperatures surged once again well into the 70s for afternoon high temperatures.

Similar conditions are expected again on Saturday and Sunday as a large ridge of high pressure remains anchored over the 49th State thanks to an “atmospheric roadblock” in the jet stream winds aloft. As a result of the stagnant air pattern, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Air Quality has issued Air Quality Advisories for the following regions in Alaska: Southcentral, Southwest, Central Interior, and Eastern Interior. This includes the greater Anchorage and Fairbanks areas, and the advisories are in effect until 2 p.m. Monday, June 27.

A series of low pressure systems moving into the Bering Sea next week, will begin to slowly push the strong ridge of high pressure eastward. This will eventually cause an increase in clouds and rain chances, first over Southwest by mid-week, then Southcentral by late in the week. The heat will then get pushed eastward into Southeast Alaska next week, causing high temperatures to range from the upper 70s to mid 80s, thus challenging numerous high temperatures records across the region.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.