APD seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting

The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a man authorities say was involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

According to APD, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 4600-block of Mountain View Dr.

An injured man was found outside, on the ground, with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died of his injuries, and identified by police on Sunday as 26-year-old Christopher Shaw.

In updates since the shooting, APD has put out multiple calls to the public for assistance with the case.

The department is still looking for one of the suspects involved, who remained unnamed in its last community message to the public. An image shared by the department shows the suspect wearing a blue, full-zip athletic jacket, with a Nike logo and a white stripe going down the length of each arm, and donning a dark lanyard with some sort of patterning on it. He appears to have tan skin and dark hair, and be of medium build.

“Anchorage Police Department homicide detectives still need the public’s assistance in identifying this individual (see picture) that they believe was involved in this morning’s homicide,” a community alert stated.

One suspect, whom the department had also posted about, was “located and contacted by APD,” the department said. It is unclear whether or not the individual was taken into custody.

The second suspect, whom police are looking for, is believed to be armed, APD said.

Anyone with information on the pictured suspect, including but not limited to general information or surveillance footage, is asked to call 911 – preferred over 311 – or contact CrimeStoppers at 561-STOP to submit an anonymous tip. You can also report information to AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.

