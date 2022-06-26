Smoky skies again on Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog, smoke, and haze made for a gray start to the weekend in Anchorage on Saturday. Visibilities at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport were as low as 4 miles throughout the morning. By early afternoon, however, the fog lifted, resulting in brighter skies, but smoke still made for hazy skies at times. As a result of the limited sunshine, the high temperature in Anchorage only reached 62 degrees, three degrees below the normal of 65 degrees. Other parts of Southcentral, however, saw milder readings in the middle 60s to upper 60s. Glennallen was the warm spot, literally, with a high of 81 degrees.

Sunday will feature a repeat performance of fog and smoke, thick at times, in the morning, which will give way to sunshine mixed with a smoky haze during the afternoon. High temperatures will remain near seasonal levels in the mid 60s. Locations in the Mat-Su Valley will be warmer with readings in the lower 70s with the Copper River Basin again seeing highs in the lower 80s.

A reminder that an Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for Southcentral through 2 p.m. Monday as conditions will be “moderate” to “unhealthy for some”, especially those with any kind of respiratory conditions. These individuals are advised to limit outdoor activities.

The first in a series of storm systems moves into Southwest on Sunday, bringing much needed rain to the region, eventually reaching Southcentral by late in the week. Meanwhile, the heat that was over Southcentral this past week moves into Southeast Alaska on Sunday, continuing into the first half of the upcoming work week. Forecast high temperatures during this period range from the upper 70s to mid 80s and will challenge several high temperatures records across the region.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.