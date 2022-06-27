Advertisement

22 candidates running in Alaska US House regular primary

Twenty-two candidates are running in the August regular primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat, with nine dropping out by a weekend deadline.(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Twenty-two candidates are running in the August regular primary for Alaska’s U.S. House seat, with nine dropping out by a weekend deadline.

Those running include the three candidates in an August special election: Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola.

The Aug. 16 special election will coincide with the regular primary. The winner of the ranked choice special election will serve until January, the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s term.

The top four candidates from the regular primary are to advance to the November general election. The winner of that election will serve a new, two-year term starting in early 2023.

