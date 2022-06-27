Advertisement

4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight

(Source: CNN, CNE, NOTIRED RED DE APOYO, VIA CABLENOTICIAS, TWITTER/@PETROGUSTAVO
By Stefano Pozzebon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) – Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a bullfight arena in Colombia Sunday.

According to Governor Ricardo Orozco, one child, two women and an adult man lost their lives.

More than 300 people were treated at hospitals, according to health officials in the area.

The stadium collapse happened as the town was marking the celebrations for the upcoming Feast of Saint Peter.

The incident has already had some political repercussions with Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro calling on mayors to suspend bullfights to avoid similar tragedies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a suspect said to be involved in a deadly...
Police seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting
A campground north of Muldoon Road is set to become a temporary homeless camp through the end...
Northeast Anchorage park campground to be used as homeless camp
A man is dead after his helicopter crashed while assisting in firefighting efforts on the Clear...
Man dies in helicopter crash while fighting Clear Fire
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.
Alaska Air Force ROTC cadet dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho
The Unaweep fire module initiating backburn on the Upper Talarik fire
Air quality advisory issued

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Ukrainian officials: At least 2 dead as Russian missile hits crowded mall
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment