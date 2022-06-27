Advertisement

Alaska teen, an Air Force ROTC cadet, dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho

Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.(2nd Lt. Daniel Barnhorst | DVIDS photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) - An Air Force ROTC cadet from Alaska died in an accident involving a Humvee during a training exercise in Idaho.

Mountain Home Air Force Base says 19-year-old Mackenzie Wilson, a cadet at Oregon State University, died of injuries sustained in an accident on Friday. Wilson was from Eagle River, Alaska.

Nineteen Air Force ROTC cadets were participating in a training opportunity at the air base southeast of Boise. Two other cadets were treated for injuries at the hospital in Boise and later released.

The Idaho State Police and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are investigating the fatal accident.’

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A campground north of Muldoon Road is set to become a temporary homeless camp through the end...
Northeast Anchorage park campground to be used as homeless camp
The Unaweep fire module initiating backburn on the Upper Talarik fire
Air quality advisory issued
Fire officials say an Anchorage wildfire charred 13.1 acres
Fire officials call Thursday’s wildfire in Anchorage under control
Mountain View shooting leaves man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Mountain View shooting leaves man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Fire in Anchorage on June 23, 2022
13-acre wildfire in Campbell Park area of Anchorage now 50% contained

Latest News

Visitors take in an exhibition by Jovell Rennie at the Anchorage Museum in Anchorage, Alaska....
Anchorage photographer shares ‘The Place I Call Home’ in exhibit featured at Anchorage Museum
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a suspect said to be involved in a deadly...
APD seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting
A campground at Centennial Park will be closed to the public and converted into a temporary...
Centennial Park to be used as homeless camp
The Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Air Quality issued an advisory for...
Air quality advisory issued