Alaska teen, an Air Force ROTC cadet, dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) - An Air Force ROTC cadet from Alaska died in an accident involving a Humvee during a training exercise in Idaho.

Mountain Home Air Force Base says 19-year-old Mackenzie Wilson, a cadet at Oregon State University, died of injuries sustained in an accident on Friday. Wilson was from Eagle River, Alaska.

Nineteen Air Force ROTC cadets were participating in a training opportunity at the air base southeast of Boise. Two other cadets were treated for injuries at the hospital in Boise and later released.

The Idaho State Police and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are investigating the fatal accident.’

