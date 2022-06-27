Advertisement

Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.(WALA)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two Popeyes employees were injured after a customer opened fire in the drive-thru window at an Alabama restaurant, police said.

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the man got out of his vehicle and fired a gun into the drive-thru window, striking two employees.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting and did not clarify the injuries of the workers.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Prichard police at 251-452-2211.

Prichard is located about 5 miles north of Mobile.

