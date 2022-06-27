Evacuations advised near Anderson as “Clear Fire” grows to more than 9,500 acres

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:22 p.m. Sunday, the “Clear Fire” was located six and a half miles northwest of the City of Anderson along the Teklanika River, or approximately 80 miles southwest of Fairbanks, and had grown to more than 9,500 acres. The most active edge of the fire was approximately 3 miles north of the Kobe Ag, Quota, and Anderson Subdivisions (not city of Anderson), which were all placed under a “GO” evacuation status early Sunday morning by fire and Denali Borough officials. This means that residents and visitors were advised to leave immediately.

Any cabins located within two to five miles of the fire’s perimeter were placed in “Set” status, meaning a “go kit” should be prepared that includes items such as prescription medications, emergency supplies, and important documents. Residents and visitors should have an action plan, and should also become familiar with the local emergency notification system. All areas including the City of Anderson, Clear, and the Clear Space Force Station, were placed in “Ready” status, which alerts residents and visitors of potential evacuation, as well as a call to create a “defensible space” around property.

The Tri-Valley School in Healy, located 40 miles south of Anderson, and the Nenana School, located 25 miles north of Anderson, have been established as evacuation shelters. Officials Sunday evening were not able to tell Alaska’s News Source how many people had gone to these shelters. For additional information, visit the Denali Borough’s website, Facebook page, or call (907) 683-1330.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a helicopter supporting the fire fighting efforts was involved in an accident. Alaska State Troopers (AST) and firefighters responded. The Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection confirmed there was only one pilot aboard with no other passengers/crew. An investigation is being conducted by AST and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The lightning-caused fire started on Tuesday, June 21, and is burning in mixed tundra, brush, hardwoods and black spruce. Since Saturday, dozers and hand crews were working to connect existing fire breaks north and west of the Kobe Ag, Quota and Anderson Subdivisions. Crews continued structure and Native allotment protection along the Teklanika River corridor as well as in the Kobe Ag subdivision. Helicopters shuttled equipment and supplies to the areas of the fire inaccessible by road.

Officials stated that the fire, which is only 7% contained, has plenty of available fuel ahead of it. Additionally, low humidity levels and hot temperatures forecasted to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday, means that conditions will remain very favorable for the fire to maintain itself and grow.

All other fire information: Clear Fire Information, (907) 290-2921; Alaska Fire Information, (907) 356-5511; akfireinfo.com, and on the Alaska Division of Forestry and BLM Alaska Fire Service Facebook pages.

