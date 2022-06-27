Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy appoints new Department of Natural Resources commissioner

By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Ten days after Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources commissioner Corri Feige resigned, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a replacement.

Dunleavy announced Friday that he has appointed Akis Gialopsos as the acting department commissioner, starting July 1 when Feige leaves the job.

Feige announced she was leaving on June 14 to spend more time with her family outside of Alaska. Her last day as commissioner is Thursday, ending a tenure that began in 2018.

Gialopsos currently serves as deputy chief of staff for Dunleavy, as well as legislative director. Gialopsos also spent time as chief of staff to Cathy Giessel, at the time the president of the state Senate of the 31st Alaska Legislature.

“I know from his time on my staff that Akis Gialopsos has both the management skills, and knowledge of resource development issues to run the department effectively,” Dunleavy said in the release.

