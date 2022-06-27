Highs warm back into the middle 70s by midweek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to the recent relief from the heat, Anchorage is no longer on pace for the warmest June on record. However, even with the recent cool spell, this month is still set to close as the 2nd warmest on record.

A ridge of high pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will once again bring the return to warm conditions. While we have been on the seasonal side as of late, temperatures are set to warm back into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday. While no records look to be in jeopardy, this will be one of many heatwaves we’ve seen so far this year. Thankfully, the warm stretch will be shortlived, as highs fall back near 70 by the end of the week.

It’s a different story for Southeast, where record to near-record heat will stick around through the middle of the week. Daily highs will warm into the 70s and 80s, with the exception of those areas that will be dealing with the marine layer. Areas experiencing the marine layer will struggle to warm into the lowre 70s each day.

Hazy skies will stick around Southcentral through at least Tuesday afternoon before beginning to clear up. We’ll see our warmest day Wednesday, before the ridge backs off and opens the door for a pattern shift across Southcentral.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.