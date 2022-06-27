Advertisement

Highs warm back into the middle 70s by midweek

June will likely close as the 2nd warmest on record
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to the recent relief from the heat, Anchorage is no longer on pace for the warmest June on record. However, even with the recent cool spell, this month is still set to close as the 2nd warmest on record.

A ridge of high pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will once again bring the return to warm conditions. While we have been on the seasonal side as of late, temperatures are set to warm back into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday. While no records look to be in jeopardy, this will be one of many heatwaves we’ve seen so far this year. Thankfully, the warm stretch will be shortlived, as highs fall back near 70 by the end of the week.

It’s a different story for Southeast, where record to near-record heat will stick around through the middle of the week. Daily highs will warm into the 70s and 80s, with the exception of those areas that will be dealing with the marine layer. Areas experiencing the marine layer will struggle to warm into the lowre 70s each day.

Hazy skies will stick around Southcentral through at least Tuesday afternoon before beginning to clear up. We’ll see our warmest day Wednesday, before the ridge backs off and opens the door for a pattern shift across Southcentral.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a suspect said to be involved in a deadly...
Police seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting
A campground north of Muldoon Road is set to become a temporary homeless camp through the end...
Northeast Anchorage park campground to be used as homeless camp
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.
Alaska teen, an Air Force ROTC cadet, dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho
The Unaweep fire module initiating backburn on the Upper Talarik fire
Air quality advisory issued
Fire officials say an Anchorage wildfire charred 13.1 acres
Fire officials call Thursday’s wildfire in Anchorage under control

Latest News

Highs warm back into the middle 70s by midweek
Highs warm back into the middle 70s by midweek
Marine layer moves back in early Monday morning, but burns off again around lunch-time.
Repeat of morning fog followed by an afternoon of hazy, smoky sunshine
Marine layer moves back in early Monday morning, but burns off again around lunch-time.
Repeat: Morning fog then hazy, smoky sunshine for the afternoon
Smoky skies on Sunday means another day of Air Quality Advisories, but temperatures remain...
Smoky skies again on Sunday