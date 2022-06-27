Advertisement

Man dies in helicopter crash while fighting Clear Fire

A man is dead after his helicopter crashed while assisting in firefighting efforts on the Clear...
A man is dead after his helicopter crashed while assisting in firefighting efforts on the Clear Fire, according to Alaska State Troopers.(Google Maps)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:22 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after his helicopter crashed while assisting in firefighting efforts on the Clear Fire, according to Alaska State Troopers.

According to an online dispatch, AST received a report of the crash near mile marker 280 of the Parks Highway around 7:42 Sunday evening.

According to troopers, the pilot and sole occupant was identified as 56-year-old Douglas Ritchie of Wasilla.

Troopers say Ritchie was operating a Northern Pioneer Helicopters 1960 Bell 204B “Huey” when it crashed while landing at the Anderson Airport’s helipad.

No foul play is suspected. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

Meantime, the fire itself, which is burning about 80 miles southwest of Fairbanks, has grown to more than 9500 acres and is prompting evacuations.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a suspect said to be involved in a deadly...
APD seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting
A campground north of Muldoon Road is set to become a temporary homeless camp through the end...
Northeast Anchorage park campground to be used as homeless camp
The Unaweep fire module initiating backburn on the Upper Talarik fire
Air quality advisory issued
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.
Alaska teen, an Air Force ROTC cadet, dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho
Fire officials say an Anchorage wildfire charred 13.1 acres
Fire officials call Thursday’s wildfire in Anchorage under control

Latest News

Smoke from the Clear Fire covers the sky above the Rex Bridge along the Parks Highway at Mile...
Evacuations advised near Anderson as “Clear Fire” grows to more than 9,500 acres
Undated imagery depicting vessel decals from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Coast Guard warns of illegal passenger vessels, recommends vigilance by public
The Tongass is absorbing massive amounts of carbon, lessening the impacts of global climate...
Tongass National forest is global carbon sink
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.
Alaska teen, an Air Force ROTC cadet, dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho