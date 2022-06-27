Man dies in helicopter crash while fighting Clear Fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after his helicopter crashed while assisting in firefighting efforts on the Clear Fire, according to Alaska State Troopers.

According to an online dispatch, AST received a report of the crash near mile marker 280 of the Parks Highway around 7:42 Sunday evening.

According to troopers, the pilot and sole occupant was identified as 56-year-old Douglas Ritchie of Wasilla.

Troopers say Ritchie was operating a Northern Pioneer Helicopters 1960 Bell 204B “Huey” when it crashed while landing at the Anderson Airport’s helipad.

No foul play is suspected. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

Meantime, the fire itself, which is burning about 80 miles southwest of Fairbanks, has grown to more than 9500 acres and is prompting evacuations.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.