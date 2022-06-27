Repeat of morning fog followed by an afternoon of hazy, smoky sunshine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather across the Anchorage area this weekend reminds me of conditions along the California coast this time of year. Mornings that start with a thick, gray fog along with cool, damp temperatures near 50 degrees. This is what they commonly call the “June Gloom,” as much of the day remains this way until the strong summer sun can burn it off, which can take well into the afternoon hours. This is exactly the situation that we found ourselves in this weekend.

Guess what? The same will happen again tomorrow, but this time, many folks will be commuting to work in the fog, with visibilities as low as 2 miles, perhaps. Good idea to plan a little extra travel time to make it safely to your morning destination. Similarly, by early afternoon, sunshine will have returned along with a blue, somewhat hazy, smoky sky, thanks to the ongoing wildfires throughout Southwest Alaska. High temperatures will remain near seasonal levels in the mid to pehaps upper 60s. Locations in the Mat-Su Valley will be warmer with readings in the lower 70s with the Copper River Basin again seeing highs in the lower 80s.

A reminder that an Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for Southcentral through 2 p.m. Monday as conditions will be “moderate” to “unhealthy for some”, especially those with any kind of respiratory conditions. These individuals are advised to limit outdoor activities.

The first in a series of storm systems brought much needed rain to Southwest on Sunday, with additional storms to bring consistent chances for more rainfall through mid-week. This moisture will eventually move into Southcentral, but not until late in the week.

Meanwhile, the heat that was over Southcentral this past week moved into Southeast Alaska on Sunday, and will intensify on Monday. Forecast high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s will challenge a few high temperatures records across the region.

