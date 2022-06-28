Advertisement

Anchorage firefighters battle small wildfire near Sitka Street Park

File photo of an Anchorage Fire Department fire engine.
File photo of an Anchorage Fire Department fire engine.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Airport Heights community near Sitka Street Park.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the department has 10 units on scene and is being assisted by the Division of Forestry. Boyd reported that there is a line around the fire currently, but the fire is actively burning.

The fire is near the intersection of East 15th Avenue and Sitka Street. The cause is undetermined at this time.

According to the Alaska Fire Service interactive map, the fire is around half an acre.

