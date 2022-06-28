Anchorage firefighters battle small wildfire near Sitka Street Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Airport Heights community near Sitka Street Park.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the department has 10 units on scene and is being assisted by the Division of Forestry. Boyd reported that there is a line around the fire currently, but the fire is actively burning.

The fire is near the intersection of East 15th Avenue and Sitka Street. The cause is undetermined at this time.

According to the Alaska Fire Service interactive map, the fire is around half an acre.

