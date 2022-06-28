Advertisement

Car crash with injuries closes northbound Seward Highway

The northbound lanes of the Seward Highway are closed due to a crash involving multiple...
The northbound lanes of the Seward Highway are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning.(Mike Nederbrock/Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The northbound lanes of the Seward Highway are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning.

According to an alert by the Anchorage Police Department, police and Anchorage firefighters are on the scene at Fireweed Lane and the Seward Highway, where injuries are reported in the collision.

Police said northbound lanes of the highway will be closed until the crash scene can be cleaned up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Man dies in helicopter crash while fighting Clear Fire
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a suspect said to be involved in a deadly...
Police seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.
Alaska Air Force ROTC cadet dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho
A campground north of Muldoon Road is set to become a temporary homeless camp through the end...
Northeast Anchorage park campground to be used as homeless camp

Latest News

With little notice that the Mayor’s office has decided to use the East Anchorage park for...
Emergency meeting held by Community council
The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Valdez
Several Alaska voting advocacy groups are considering what to do in response to an “alarming”...
‘Alarming’ rural Alaska ballot rejection rate sparks expectation of legal challenges
A sample ballot of what ranked choice voting will look like in Alaska.
‘Alarming’ rural Alaska ballot rejection rate sparks expectation of legal challenges