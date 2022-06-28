Car crash with injuries closes northbound Seward Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The northbound lanes of the Seward Highway are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning.

According to an alert by the Anchorage Police Department, police and Anchorage firefighters are on the scene at Fireweed Lane and the Seward Highway, where injuries are reported in the collision.

Police said northbound lanes of the highway will be closed until the crash scene can be cleaned up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

