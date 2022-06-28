Clear Fire keeps evacuation notices in effect for Anderson

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wildfire burning just over eight miles west of the community of Anderson has some rural residents ready to evacuate.

The Clear Fire, currently burning at 9,555 acres and 7% contained as of Tuesday afternoon, has crept to 8.5 miles west of Anderson. An update provided by fire officials with the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center said winds have shifted the fire to a southeast direction, putting it towards the Kobe Ag, Anderson and Quote Subdivision areas.

The evacuation notices include a “go” order for Kobe Ag, Anderson and Quote Subdivision, as well as all cabins along the Teklanika River that are within two miles of the fire perimeter. All cabins from two to five miles from the fire’s edge currently have a “set” evacuation order, meaning those places should be ready to go if the call is given.

The Alaska Division of Forestry is hosting a community meeting in response to the fire, scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Anderson Fire Hall at 911 D Street in Anderson.

The update said crews on the ground helped improve containment lines along the fire’s northern edge on the Teklanika River. Crews have worked to rid the area around Anderson of burnable fuels.

In Southwest Alaska, a cluster of wildfires have continued to challenge firefighting crews. The Lime Complex — which encapsulates over half a dozen staffed fires, along with numerous other unstaffed fires — has grown to 572,925 acres in total, with many resources assigned to the area, according to a Tuesday update, including two fire modules, 10 different boats and four helicopters.

The Lime Complex fires surround Lime Village on the Stony River. The Pike Creek and Koktuli River fires have combined to create the most active blaze in the complex, sitting at 184,322 combined acres.

According to the coordination center, there are 144 active fires, with 15 of them staffed with 740 total personnel. Two new fires have flared up in the past 24 hours, adding to the 1,434,698 acres that have burned across the state this year.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.