Advertisement

Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal

The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.(Carlos Osorio | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge had no authority to issue indictments in the Flint water scandal, the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday, wiping out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people.

It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel, who took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system in 2014-15.

State laws “authorize a judge to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants” as a one-person grand jury, the Supreme Court said.

“But they do not authorize the judge to issue indictments,” the court said in a 6-0 opinion.

In a money-saving move, Flint managers appointed by Snyder switched the city’s water source to the Flint River. State regulators said the river water didn’t need to be treated to reduce its corrosive qualities. That was a ruinous decision: Lead from old pipes flowed through the system for 18 months in the majority-Black city.

Snyder was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. Ex-health chief Nick Lyon and Michigan’s former chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, were charged with involuntary manslaughter for nine deaths related to Legionnaires’ disease when Flint’s water system might have lacked enough chlorine to combat bacteria in the river water.

Six others were also indicted on various charges: Snyder’s longtime fixer, Rich Baird; former senior aide Jarrod Agen; former Flint managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley; former Flint public works chief Howard Croft; and Nancy Peeler, a state health department manager.

Nessel assigned Fadwa Hammoud to lead the criminal investigation, along with Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, while the attorney general focused on settling lawsuits against the state.

Hammoud and Worthy turned to a one-judge grand jury in Genesee County — a century-old, rarely used method — to hear evidence in secret and get indictments against Snyder and others.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Man dies in helicopter crash while fighting Clear Fire
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a suspect said to be involved in a deadly...
Police seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.
Alaska Air Force ROTC cadet dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth
A campground north of Muldoon Road is set to become a temporary homeless camp through the end...
Northeast Anchorage park campground to be used as homeless camp

Latest News

An aide for Trump's chief of staff is set to testify at the House Jan. 6 hearing. (CNN, POOL,...
Former Meadows aide to testify at Jan. 6 committee hearing
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
Jan. 6 panel to hear from aide in Trump’s White House who saw burned documents
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
Fire kills 49 following riot attempt at prison in Colombia