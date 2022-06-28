Fire at oil refinery in Valdez
VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire broke out after what some local residents described as an explosion at the Petro Star refinery in Valdez.
The fire broke out sometime around 6 p.m. Residents reported seeing a large, thick plume of black smoke and hearing the sound of an explosion.
Petro Star is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corp. Calls to Petro Star went unanswered Monday night.
