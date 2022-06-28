Advertisement

Fire at oil refinery in Valdez

The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire broke out after what some local residents described as an explosion at the Petro Star refinery in Valdez.

The fire broke out sometime around 6 p.m. Residents reported seeing a large, thick plume of black smoke and hearing the sound of an explosion.

Petro Star is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corp. Calls to Petro Star went unanswered Monday night.

Residents reported a fire at the Petro Star oil refinery sometime after 6 p.m.
Residents reported a fire at the Petro Star oil refinery sometime after 6 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

