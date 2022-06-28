Advertisement

Former Juneau mayor, state Sen. Dennis Egan dies at 75

Dennis Egan
Dennis Egan(KTUU file photo)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Dennis Egan, a former state senator and mayor of Juneau, died Tuesday at the age of 75.

Egan — the son of Alaska’s first state governor, Bill Egan, who served from 1959 to 1966 and 1970 to 1974 — took up a political career after spending years in radio broadcast work, which earned him Alaska Broadcaster of the Year in 1990 and a Broadcaster Hall of Fame induction in 2001.

The 1965 Juneau-Douglas High School graduate spent seven years in the Alaska Army, serving in the National Guard 910th Engineer Company from 1967 to 1974. He was also a volunteer firefighter, according to his legislative bio.

In 1989, he joined the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly before being elected to the mayor’s office in 1995, where he served for five years.

Egan spent nine years in the Alaska legislature, where he became a champion for keeping the state capitol in Juneau, fighting attempts to move it to Anchorage or elsewhere. He left office in 2018 after being reelected twice.

Sen. Jesse Kiehl (D-Juneau) said in a press release that Egan was “larger than life” and charmed most everyone he met.

“Dennis always listened to his community, was a straight shooter, and truly respected the people around him,” Kiehl said. “Alaska was his home, he put Alaskans first, and his heart belonged to Juneau.”

“Alaska, Juneau, and all of us who knew him mourn the loss of Dennis Egan today,” Sen. Minority Leader Tom Begich (D-Anchorage) said. “Dennis was a friend and colleague whose warm voice, embracing smile, and wry sense of humor brightened the legislature and his hometown for decades. Dennis made a difference and will be missed. His family and friends are in my thoughts today.”

Sen. Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage) said in the release that Egan could be relied upon to lighten the mood in Juneau.

“Dennis served his community with grace and dignity,” Wielechowski said. “He was well respected and always sought to do what was right for his community and Alaska. He cared deeply about the state and its people. His humor, dedication, and friendship will be deeply missed.”

