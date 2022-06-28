Advertisement

Man charged after throwing saw blade through woman’s car window, police say

Ryan Thomas is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an...
Ryan Thomas is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an object at a motor vehicle.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was arrested in Oklahoma after throwing a saw blade through a vehicle’s back window, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call about a potential shooting Sunday evening. When they arrived at the scene, Ryan Thomas told officers he had been shot.

Police said they noticed a cut on Thomas’ ear, but he refused treatment from paramedics.

A woman on the scene told officers that Thomas had approached her car and opened her passenger door. She said Thomas threw something in her vehicle, spit on her, then started cursing. As she drove away, Thomas threw a circular saw blade through her back window, police said.

Tulsa police said the vehicle's back window was destroyed by the saw blade.
Tulsa police said the vehicle's back window was destroyed by the saw blade.(Tulsa Police Department)

The woman was not injured.

Police said Thomas admitted to throwing the saw blade. He also claimed the woman had previously tried to break into his home, which officers said they found to be untrue. According to jail records, Thomas is homeless.

Thomas was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an object at a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $20,000, jail records show.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Man dies in helicopter crash while fighting Clear Fire
The Anchorage Police Department is looking for a suspect said to be involved in a deadly...
Police seeking public’s help in identifying remaining suspect in Saturday shooting
The Petro Star oil refinery caught fire Monday.
Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Valdez
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth
Undated photo of Mountain Home Air Force Base sign in Idaho. USAF photo.
Alaska Air Force ROTC cadet dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho

Latest News

The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Smart saving during inflation
Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
FDA advisers debate updating COVID-19 booster shots for fall