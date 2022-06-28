Advertisement

Parts of Alaska continue to see a growing drought problem

Less than one percent of the state is dealing with a severe drought problem
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A growing drought, record warmth and little to no rain continues to headline the summer across much of the state. While it shows some similarities to the summer of 2019, smoke has been largely absent from much of Southcentral. Outside of a few days, we’ve remained smoke free, with just some haze on the horizon. The same can’t be said for the Interior, where numerous wildfires are leading to dangerous air quality concerns. Smoke has become so thick through parts of the Middle Tanana Valley where visibility is down to less than a mile and breathing can be hard at times.

While June has been one for the record books, there is signs that July could bring some relief to parts of the state. With nearly 45 percent of the state seeing drought conditions in development, any rain will be beneficial. As June comes to a close and we welcome in July, much of the state will see a pattern shift that will bring some much needed rain. The vast majority of that rain will fall from north and west of the Alaska Range, leaving Southcentral once again questioning when rain will finally settle into the region.

While the current ridge responsible for our sunny and warm pattern shows some signs of backing off, most of the rain as July arrives will build around Southcentral. We’ll see some spotty to isolated showers into the weekend, but it will take several days of rainfall to help alleviate any drought conditions across Southcentral.

Meanwhile, Southeast will continue to hold onto sunny and warm conditions as the month draws to a close, with rain looking possible as the week of July 4th arrives.

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday!

