Video shows bear wandering near firefighters battling Anchorage wildfire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A firefighter and a black bear almost had a surprise encounter as crews battled a wildfire in Anchorage on Friday.

Video shot by Alaska’s News Source photojournalist Kim Daehnke showed the bear wandering not far from one of the firefighters on the scene.

Bear and firefighter nearly cross paths in Anchorage

The fire, which broke out north of Dowling Road and west of Elmore Road on Thursday, reached 13.1 acres. It has since been brought under control.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Officials have not released information on what caused the blaze.

