Warm weather to end the month of June

Keep fire safety measures at the forefront
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw fog associated with a marine layer over Cook Inlet drift into Anchorage during the last few mornings, and that did help to lessen fire danger a bit.

70-degree days are in no short supply with 14 in May and June, and more expected for Anchorage this week.

High pressure will once again set up over Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Southeast Alaska is heading to daytime highs in the 80s on Tuesday. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for the southern and northern ends of the panhandle from 2-9 a.m. Tuesday. Sun should help to burn off the fog through mid-morning.

Utqiavik hit 65 today for another record-setting high temperature for the day.

The old record was 63 degrees from 2020.

A low will spin over the Aleutian Islands, pumping in moisture. But the majority of it stays over the island chain. The only other part of the state to expect rain is northwest and northern Alaska Monday night and Tuesday.

Warm weather to end June
Marine layer moves back in early Monday morning, but burns off again around lunch-time.
Repeat of morning fog followed by an afternoon of hazy, smoky sunshine