Anchorage police arrest 2 in connection to weekend homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man and a teenage boy were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide case that left one man dead in a Mountain View neighborhood over the weekend.

The 20-year-old man, Kainoa Duarte-Borden, was charged with first-degree and second-degree murder. The 15-year-old teen had charges that were referred to the Alaska Division of Juvenile Justice and was remanded to McLaughlin Youth Center.

The Anchorage Police Department told Alaska’s News Source that Duarte-Borden is not the suspect caught on security camera footage released by police showing a suspect they believe to be armed. Police have not yet specified whether the man they are searching for has been contacted by officers, but added they are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Police had asked for the public’s help in finding two men they believed to be involved in the shooting, which was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday around 4600 Mountain View Drive.

The shooting left 26-year-old Christopher Shaw dead due to gunshot wounds to his chest.

Police had asked anyone with information to call 911 or give anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or the Anchorage Crime Stoppers website.

